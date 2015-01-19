Magnitude 6.5 quake strikes Botswana: USGS
GABORONE A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck nearly 250 km north-northwest of the Botswana capital Gaborone on Monday, at depth of 12 km (7 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said.
LONDON Cooler than normal temperatures are expected across Scandinavia and Britain for the February to April period, Weather Services International (WSI) said on Monday.
However, temperatures are expected to be warmer than normal in Iberia, France and Italy, said WSI, whose forecasts are aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.
"The pattern for the next couple of months will be characterized by very mild temperatures across SE Europe with near to slightly below-normal temperatures confined to northern/western sections," WSI meteorologist Todd Crawford said.
FEBRUARY:
Nordics–Slightly colder than normal
Britain and Ireland- Slightly colder than normal
Northern Mainland–Warmer than normal east, slightly colder than normal west
Southern Mainland–Warmer than normal
MARCH:
Nordics–Colder than normal
Britain and Ireland-Colder than normal
Northern Mainland– Warmer than normal east, colder than normal west
Southern Mainland– Warmer than normal
APRIL:
Nordics–Colder than normal
Britain and Ireland-Colder than normal
Northern Mainland–Colder than normal
Southern Mainland–Warmer than normal
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by David Evans)
