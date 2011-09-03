DETROIT The University of Michigan's mammoth football stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan, was cleared on Saturday during its season opening game with Western Michigan due to lightning strikes in the area, a spokeswoman said.

"The seating bowl has been evacuated," university spokeswoman Diane Brown said by telephone.

Michigan was leading Western Michigan 34-10 with 1:27 left in the third quarter when play was suspended. The schools later agreed to call the game as a final. The announced attendance was 110,506.

(Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Jerry Norton)