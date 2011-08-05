ST. PETERSBURG, Fla Tropical Storm Emily, which had been heading toward Haiti with a projected onward stop in Florida, degenerated on Thursday into a trough of low pressure, and heat continued to pound the U.S. Southeast and Central Plains.

Though Florida may yet feel Emily's effects in the way of heavy rains, other states in the Southeast and Central Plains got little relief from sweltering temperatures, with a dozen cities set to top record highs again on Thursday.

Authorities were calling heat the cause of death for a police officer and city sanitation worker in Memphis, which hit a record 106 degrees on Wednesday. The worker's body was found in his apartment, which had no electricity, reports said.

The National Weather Service issued excessive heat warnings in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Texas, Florida and Arizona, indicating more dangerously hot temperatures in those states.

Though it is hot across much of the South, the "bull's-eye" of the heat is being felt in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana, NWS meteorologist Joe Jurecka said.

Little Rock, Arkansas, which hit an all-time record high of 114 degrees on Wednesday, faced another stifling 108-degree high on Thursday, Jurecka said.

Additional cooling shelters have opened to help the nearly 4,000 people without power after a breaker malfunction caused by a fire at an Energy substation in Benton, Arkansas, about 20 miles southwest of Little Rock.

A Nashville Electric Service power outage caused by damaged cables hit that city on Thursday, leading workers from Legislative Plaza, State Capitol and Supreme Court buildings to be sent home.

There is little relief expected from the heat wave across the region, even after the sun goes down, Jurecka said. He compared the current heat spell to a similar one in 1980.

"It doesn't cool down," he said. "That puts additional overnight strain on everything."

The National Hurricane Center also downgraded Hurricane Eugene in the East Pacific, reporting that the storm was no longer a major hurricane and had a 10 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours.

(Additional reporting by Timothy Ghianni in Nashville and Suzi Parker in Little Rock; Writing by Molly O'Toole; Editing by Jerry Norton)