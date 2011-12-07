A storm dusting parts of the Tennessee Valley with light snow on Wednesday was expected to intensify as it moved into the northeast overnight, creating potentially heavy accumulation and commuter woes in the higher elevations.

The National Weather Service issued winter weather warnings and advisories from western North Carolina to Maine, saying the rain falling in much of the region would turn into snow as the storm moves east.

By midday, snow was already falling in parts of Pennsylvania and West Virginia, according to Accuweather.com.

Jared Guyer, a meteorologist at NOAA-National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center, said the heaviest snowfall would come in northern New England with "some spots getting upwards of 6 to 12 inches of snow by the time all is said and done."

Guyer said most of the snow would fall west of the major population centers and be concentrated in the higher elevations, including the central and northern Appalachians and the mountains of New England.

On Wednesday, the storm was dropping wet snow across much of Tennessee. But temperatures remained just above freezing in many areas, limiting accumulation.

