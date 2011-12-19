OKLAHOMA CITY Bitter cold, strong winds and heavy snow were expected to pummel the Southwest and plains states on Monday with blizzard conditions possible in parts of New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

Heavy rain in parts of the region was forecast to change to snow by afternoon into the evening with six to 12 inches of snow in most areas, AccuWeather.com meteorologists said.

Some areas could pick up more than a foot of snow.

Rapidly falling snow coupled with wind gusts topping 40 mph could create blizzard conditions, AccuWeather.com said.

The Oklahoma Panhandle, southwest Kansas and the northeastern corner of New Mexico were expected to see some of the worst conditions, AccuWeather.com senior meteorologist Tom Kines said.

"Not too far north of Amarillo, Texas, and Dodge City, Kansas -- those areas are going to get pretty nasty weather," he said.

Snow began falling Monday morning in New Mexico and the northwestern sections of the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles.

Highway 87 north of Clayton in northeastern New Mexico was closed to traffic due to blowing snow, said Jose Garcia, chief meteorologist of the National Weather Service in Amarillo, Texas.

"Right now we're looking at winds of the order of 25 mph, and they're gusting up to 30-35 mph," Garcia said. "As the day goes on the wind will grow stronger and contribute to white-out conditions that will make traveling pretty treacherous."

In Santa Fe, driving was hazardous on icy and snow-packed roads, and schools not already closed for winter break were shutting down as were many government offices and the Los Alamos National Laboratory northwest of the capital city.

Officials said roads in the Albuquerque area along Interstate 40 were slushy and wet with icy spots.

A blizzard warning was in effect through Tuesday morning across portions of northeastern New Mexico, southeastern Colorado, southwestern Kansas, the Oklahoma panhandle and northern Texas, according to the National Weather Service.

A blizzard watch or warning means forecasters believe life-threatening winter weather conditions are likely, including winds of at least 35 mph and visibility less than a quarter mile.

Winter storm warnings and weather advisories were in effect for surrounding areas, NWS said, with officials warning that travel along some of the main highways in the region could be treacherous.

The storm was expected to produce near whiteout conditions across parts of central, southwest and south central Kansas overnight, NWS said.

According to AccuWeather.com strong thunderstorms were likely around Dallas and Houston as part of the storm system.

Snow and rain were expected to taper off by Tuesday morning around the region as the system heads toward the Northeast, Kines said.

(Additional reporting by Lauren Keiper and Dennis Carroll; Editing by Corrie MacLaggan and Jerry Norton)