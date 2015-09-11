Residents are rescued by police officers at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

People look out from a house at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

People look at flood waters from the Kinugawa river (R) caused by typhoon Etau at a residential area in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A resident (L) is rescued by a Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) helicopter at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A man wades down a road flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A resident is rescued by a rescue helicopter at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo September 10, 2015. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo

People are rescued from vehicles by firefighters at an area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo September 10, 2015. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo

A man wades through a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A woman holding her pet dog wades through a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A view of flood waters from the Kinugawa river (R) caused by typhoon Etau at a residential area in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Residents are seen as they wait for rescue helicopters at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo September 10, 2015. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo

A man is rescued by firefighters at an area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kyodo

People wait for rescue on the roof of a car and beside a utility pole at an area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kyodo

A local resident riding a bicycle goes through a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in front of the castle-shaped Joso City local interchange center known as Toyota Castle where hundreds of evacuees from an area flooded were stuck overnight, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 11, 2015. Japan evacuated about 100,000 people from their homes on Thursday, after rare torrential rains unleashed floods that left at least two people missing and stranded many more when rivers surged over their banks. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A local resident wades through a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 11, 2015. Japan evacuated about 100,000 people from their homes on Thursday, after rare torrential rains unleashed floods that left at least two people missing and stranded many more when rivers surged over their banks. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Local residents wade through a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 11, 2015. Japan evacuated about 100,000 people from their homes on Thursday, after rare torrential rains unleashed floods that left at least two people missing and stranded many more when rivers surged over their banks. REUTERS/Issei Kato TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

An elderly man is rescued by a firefighter at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Local residents are rescued by firefighters at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Local residents wade through a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, is seen in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 11, 2015. Japan evacuated about 100,000 people from their homes on Thursday, after rare torrential rains unleashed floods that left at least two people missing and stranded many more when rivers surged over their banks. REUTERS/Issei Kato TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

JOSO, Japan Unprecedented rain in Japan unleashed heavy floods on Friday that tore houses from their foundations, uprooted trees and forced more than 100,000 people from their homes.

Helicopters hovering over swirling, muddy waters rescued many people from the roofs of their homes. Seven people were missing and at least 17 were injured, one seriously.

Some areas received double the usual September rainfall in 48 hours after tropical storm Etau swept across Japan's main island of Honshu. In some places, rain-swollen rivers burst their banks.

A 63-year old woman was missing in a landslide that hit her home while a man in his 70s in the town of Joso, 56 km (35 miles) north of Tokyo, was feared trapped when water engulfed his home, NHK national television said.

"We heard a huge sound like a thunderclap, and then the hillside came down," a man told NHK, referring to the landslide that swept away his neighbor.

Television broadcast footage of helicopters winching people to safety, including an elderly couple clutching a pair of struggling dogs as the flood tore away pieces of their home.

A further 800,000 people were at one point advised to evacuate after officials issued predawn warnings of "once in a half century rains" to 5 million people in areas east and north of Tokyo.

Japan has put heavy emphasis on disaster prevention since a 2011 earthquake and tsunami killed nearly 20,000 people and authorities are keen to avoid the kind of criticism they faced then, for what was seen as a sluggish response.

The government set up an emergency center, and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a meeting of ministers that the "unprecedented" rain had created an emergency.

"The government will work as one to prioritize the safety of the people and do our best to prevent any further disaster," Abe told reporters.

Television footage showed people in Joso waving towels while waiting for help on the upper floors of homes engulfed in floods after the overflowing Kinugawa river swept through.

"I thought I was safe because I live on a hill, but pretty soon the water came up and everything was washed away," a barefoot man told Fuji TV after his helicopter rescue.

Up to 12 military helicopters took part in the rescue along with an initial 55 members of Japan's military, the Self Defence Force. Officials said their number would rise.

Rescue workers rushed to find people before nightfall.

Part of a hotel in the town of Nikko, famed for its shrines and temples, had collapsed, Kyodo news agency said, but there were no reports of injuries.

Rainfall reached 500 mm (20 inches) around Joso, NHK said, with weather officials expecting at least 200 mm (8 inches) more in parts of eastern Japan, including Fukushima, the site of the nuclear reactor crippled in 2011, before the downpour stops on Friday.

(Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Writing by Elaine Lies; Editing by Robert Birsel and Clarence Fernandez)