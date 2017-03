A woman walks under a logo of Toyota Motor Corp at the company's showroom in Tokyo, Japan, in this August 4, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp said it had canceled the day shift at three factories in northeastern Japan due to heavy rains that earlier on Friday burst the banks of a river in the city of Osaki, in Miyagi prefecture.

There has been no damage at the facilities - two in Miyagi and one in neighboring Iwate prefecture - which are run by its subsidiary Toyota Motor East Japan, a spokeswoman said.

Toyota will decide whether it will resume operations for the evening shift by around noon, she added.

(Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)