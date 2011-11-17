Plastic bags found clogging stomach of dead whale in Norway
OSLO Around 30 plastic bags were found clogging up the stomach of a 20 foot (6 meter) whale that was put down in Norway last week after failed attempts to rescue it.
GENEVA La Nina, a weather phenomenon usually linked to heavy rains and flooding in the Asia-Pacific and South America and drought in Africa, has re-emerged and is likely to persist into early 2012, the World Meterological Organization (WMO) said on Thursday.
However, it is "very unlikely" to reach conditions as strong as those of the 2010-2011 La Nina event that ended in May, the United Nations agency said.
"This La Nina is expected to persist through the end of this year and into early 2012, possibly strengthening to moderate intensity," the WMO said in a statement.
El Nino, its opposite weather phenomenon which warms the Pacific, has been ruled out as occurring before April 2012, according to the agency whose assessment is based on input from climate prediction centers and experts around the world.
SANTIAGO Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
Port authorities in Chennai have impounded a BW LPG vessel and a local ship carrying heavy fuel oil, and detained their crews, a spokesman for the port said on Friday, after their collision last week caused an oil spill affecting marine life and local fishing.