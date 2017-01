TOKYO Japan's weather bureau said on Wednesday that the latest La Nina was is expected to end soon, with a 70-percent chance that normal weather patterns would continue during the spring.

La Nina, which tends to occur unpredictably every two to seven years, is a weather pattern characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

The outlook is in line with a U.S. government weather forecast, which said last month that weak La Nina conditions were present but favored to dissipate in the coming months.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Joseph Radford)