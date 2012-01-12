Electrical contractors repair damaged lines near homes damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

People survey a damaged house after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Eddie Lane (2nd L) talks to family members in front of debris that was once their home after a possible tornado on Rock Lane in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Samantha Owens stands among the debris of her mother Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

A man walks among debris as people clean up damaged homes after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

A man sits on the debris of Byron Cole's (not pictured) home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Seventeen-year-old Austin Penson (R) helps to clean up the home of Byron Cole (not pictured) after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

An electrical contractor walks past a destroyed mobile home after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

People clean up the home of Byron Cole (not pictured) after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Dwayne Loveless (L) cleans items from Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

A doll rests among the debris of Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

An overturned pickup truck is seen in front of a damaged house after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

RALEIGH, North Carolina A possible mid-winter tornado has struck a small western North Carolina community, injuring 10 people, two seriously, authorities said on Thursday.

The violent storm hit Ellenboro, in Rutherford County, about 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday and the destruction extended over a three-mile area, said Tommy Blanton with the county's emergency management office.

Crews were working on Thursday to clear debris and restore power, he said. The National Weather Service has sent a team to the area to investigate the storm.

Asked if the storm was a tornado, Pat Tanner, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Greer, South Carolina, said: "As far as we know, it was."

He said a mid-winter tornado would not be unusual since temperatures in the region have been about 10 degrees above normal for the past month or so.

Most tornadoes take place in the spring.

(Reporting by Wade Rawlins in Raleigh and Ian Simpson in Washington)