BOSTON Hundreds of thousands of homes from Pennsylvania to New Hampshire remained in the dark on Friday, nearly a week after a monster October snowstorm swept through the Northeast and knocked out power to more than 3 million customers.
In Connecticut, where homes and businesses were particularly hard hit, more than 300,000 customers remained without heat and electricity as temperatures hovered near freezing overnight.
American Red Cross shelters housed more than 1,100 people overnight seeking warmth across New Hampshire, western Massachusetts and Connecticut.
Utility company Connecticut Light & Power said it is working to have 99 percent of customers switched back on by Sunday night, with a priority on schools and polling places ahead of election day on Tuesday.
More than half a dozen people in Connecticut and Massachusetts have died of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning from unvented toxic fumes generated by heating devices.
The deadly storm that dumped more than two feet of snow in parts of the region was blamed for at least a dozen other fatalities, mostly on slippery roads.
Although warmer weather is forecast for the coming week, some residents without power nevertheless were bracing for a significant chill overnight.
"A nasty cold shot will roll out of eastern Canada into New England and upstate New York spanning tonight into Saturday," said AccuWeather.com expert senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.
That arctic air coupled with gusty winds could make it feel as though temperatures are in the teens and 20s, AccuWeather.com said.
In Massachusetts, about 85,000 people were still without power while lingering outages in New Jersey topped 65,000. Outages on Friday also included about 19,000 customers in Pennsylvania, about 6,000 in New Hampshire and about 6,000 in New York.
