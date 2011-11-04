Workers clear snow from the sidewalks as a decorative display of pumpkins are coated in snow in New York, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

A New York Police officer walks back to their van during a snowstorm in New York, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

People run down the sidewalk as it snows in New York, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Snow and ice are seen on the umbrella of a pedestrian as he waits to cross the street in New York, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

A woman and child carry umbrellas to shield themselves from the snow in New York, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Local children and children of military families arrive in the snow to trick-or-treat at the North Portico of the White House in Washington October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A pedestrian crosses the street during a snowstorm in New York, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

A woman walks down a snow-covered street during an early snow storm in New York October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A taxi traverses down Fifth Avenue past a newsstand hit by snow in New York October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A woman tries to jump over a puddle during an early snow storm in New York October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A West Milford fire chief directs traffic around a power line brought down by a tree on Union Valley Road, West Milford, New Jersey, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Dye

A jeep drives around a downed tree while another sits in a ditch on Union Valley Road, West Milford, New Jersey, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/ Mark Dye

A large tree falls on top of a car after an early snowfall in Worcester, Massachusetts October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

A view of a pumpkin patch covered in snow is seen in Portsmouth, New Hampshire October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

A man looks at fallen tree that is seen hanging on electrical wires, two days after an early snowfall in Weston, Massachusetts October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

A department of public worker crew cuts up a downed tree while another tree rests on power lines on Lakeside Road, West Milford, New Jersey, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Dye

Girls walk around downed powerlines and fallen branches in Larchmont, New York October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

An electric company worker uses a blow torch to repair power lines in Larchmont, New York October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

BOSTON Hundreds of thousands of homes from Pennsylvania to New Hampshire remained in the dark on Friday, nearly a week after a monster October snowstorm swept through the Northeast and knocked out power to more than 3 million customers.

In Connecticut, where homes and businesses were particularly hard hit, more than 300,000 customers remained without heat and electricity as temperatures hovered near freezing overnight.

American Red Cross shelters housed more than 1,100 people overnight seeking warmth across New Hampshire, western Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Utility company Connecticut Light & Power said it is working to have 99 percent of customers switched back on by Sunday night, with a priority on schools and polling places ahead of election day on Tuesday.

More than half a dozen people in Connecticut and Massachusetts have died of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning from unvented toxic fumes generated by heating devices.

The deadly storm that dumped more than two feet of snow in parts of the region was blamed for at least a dozen other fatalities, mostly on slippery roads.

Although warmer weather is forecast for the coming week, some residents without power nevertheless were bracing for a significant chill overnight.

"A nasty cold shot will roll out of eastern Canada into New England and upstate New York spanning tonight into Saturday," said AccuWeather.com expert senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

That arctic air coupled with gusty winds could make it feel as though temperatures are in the teens and 20s, AccuWeather.com said.

In Massachusetts, about 85,000 people were still without power while lingering outages in New Jersey topped 65,000. Outages on Friday also included about 19,000 customers in Pennsylvania, about 6,000 in New Hampshire and about 6,000 in New York.

(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Jerry Norton)