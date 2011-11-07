BOSTON Some of the thousands of Connecticut residents still in the dark on Monday may not have power restored until mid-week, more than 10 days after a monster snowstorm knocked out electricity to millions of people in the Northeast.

About 57,000 Connecticut Light & Power customers remained without power on Monday, down from 831,000 who lost heat and electricity across the state during the storm.

"We're confident we'll have 100 percent of customers restored by Wednesday night," said company spokeswoman Katie Blint.

Connecticut Light and Power already missed a self-imposed deadline of midnight on Sunday to achieve 99 percent restoration in each city and town.

Areas north of Hartford including the Farmington Valley and towns along the Massachusetts border were hardest hit, Blint said.

The company attributed nearly all the damage during the deadly October storm that dumped more than two feet of snow in parts of the Northeast to trees downing wires.

More than half a dozen people in Connecticut and Massachusetts died of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning from unvented toxic fumes generated by heating devices during and after the storm.

During the October 29 storm, 77 percent of Connecticut Light & Power's 1.2 million customers lost power, Blint said.

Managing tree growth and maintenance will be a key topic reviewed once all power is restored, Blint said.

A few hundred outages lingered across Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New York, officials also said on Monday.

(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Peter Bohan)