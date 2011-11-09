BOSTON Nearly 4,000 residents remained without power in Connecticut on Wednesday as crews worked to meet a midnight deadline for full power restoration statewide, 11 days after a monster snowstorm slammed the Northeast.

"We expect to have everyone restored today," said Connecticut Light & Power spokeswoman Katie Blint, noting that 3,788 households, fewer than 1 percent of customers, were still in the dark.

Tolland, the entire Farmington Valley, and Simsbury, a city northwest of Hartford, were among the hardest hit communities, Blint said.

"We are literally rebuilding parts of our systems in the woods in Simsbury," Blint said.

A pre-Halloween storm that barreled up the East Coast and dumped more than two feet of snow in some areas has been blamed for at least a dozen deaths and cut power to more than 3 million customers across the region.

More than 830,000 Connecticut residents lost power, with massive outages repaired from Pennsylvania through Maine during and after the storm.

The outages have been called the worst in Connecticut's history.

Northeast Utilities, the parent company of Connecticut Light & Power, said it has offered Governor Dannel Malloy $10 million to assist customers who experienced losses in the storm.

The company offered to waive late fees through 2011 and arrange flexible payment options for customers affected.

Northeast Utilities also has told the governor it would pay to hire an independent, third-party firm to review the company's preparedness and response to the October storm.

