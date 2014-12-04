UPDATE 8-Oil prices steady but outlook more bearish
BELGRADE Electricity workers struggling through snow, ice and treacherous terrain in Serbia restored electricity on Thursday to an eastern town shivering without power, heating or running water for four days.
Majdanpek was cut off from the grid on Monday afternoon as ice and high winds brought down power lines in the hilly region near Serbia's eastern border with Romania.
Soldiers and police were deployed to supply some 5,000 residents with heaters, blankets and generators, while around 200 grid workers took to the hills to fix the power cables.
Power was restored as evening fell, Serbia's power grid operator said in a statement.
Electricity workers had "done the impossible," it said, "setting aside the danger and cold, and putting the interests of the people above their own safety."
Predrag Maric, the head of Serbia's Department for Emergency Situations, had described technicians "dangling over deep ravines from cables covered with an inch of ice."
Defense Minister Bratislav Gasic, in Majdanpek, said: "It's a superhuman effort."
With the temperature near freezing, generators kept the city hospital running while residents huddled in homes lit by candles.
"I'm fortunate: at home we have a wood stove and 100-year-old well, so we're okay for heating and water. I dug out an old oil lamp so we have light and we're charging the cell phone on a car battery," said Majdanpek metal worker Petar Radulovic.
"It's the people in apartment blocks who have big problems -- no heating, no water, no elevators, no light, nothing."
