NEW ORLEANS Severe storms and suspected tornadoes caused damage in several Southern states early on Wednesday, and more rough weather was expected across the region.

The cities of Mobile, Montgomery and Birmingham in Alabama; Atlanta, Columbia, South Carolina; and Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina were at risk for severe weather, according to AccuWeather.com.

Possible tornadoes struck in two southeast Louisiana locations early Wednesday, said Freddie Zeigler, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Slidell, Louisiana.

The National Weather Service had received no reports of injuries resulting from storms that hit near the towns of Houma, an hour south of New Orleans, and Kentwood, about an hour north of the city.

A series of deadly tornadoes battered the Southeast in April, killing an estimated 364 people in states including Alabama and Mississippi.

Weather officials received reports on Wednesday that a two-story house was lifted from its foundation and moved about 10 feet, and an unoccupied semi-truck was thrown around in winds that struck three miles south of Kentwood.

Southwestern Alabama was experiencing widespread rain showers and thunderstorms, said National Weather Service meteorologist Aaron Gleason in Birmingham.

The band of severe weather was tracking to the northeast through central Alabama with tornado watches in effect, and the threat of severe weather was predicted to continue throughout the afternoon and evening for the eastern portion of central Alabama, Gleason said.

"We have enough wind shear to be conducive to tornadoes," he said. "There were reports of tornadoes over in Mississippi this morning, and we have damage reports from Sumter County in southwest Alabama for a possible tornado."

Gleason said the affected areas had seen downed trees and damaged homes. In the city of Demopolis, strong winds overturned a boat at a boat dealership and caused roof damage in town.

An elderly individual who had been trapped inside a damaged home in southwestern Alabama was transported to a local hospital, said Yasamie August, spokeswoman for the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.

(Additional reporting by Peggy Gargis in Birmingham, Ala; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Greg McCune)