NEW ORLEANS Severe storms and suspected tornadoes across the South on Wednesday resulted in structural damage, power outages, injuries and at least one death, officials said.

In suburban Atlanta, a man died Wednesday afternoon when a large pine tree fell on top of the sport utility vehicle he was driving in heavy wind and rain, said Captain Tim House, spokesman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

"The driver was trapped and mortally wounded," House said.

At least 15 people were injured in southern Mississippi on Wednesday morning as storms passed through Jones County, just north of Laurel. Only one of those was transported to an area hospital for treatment, said Don McKinnon, the county's emergency management director.

No deaths were reported in Mississippi.

About three dozen homes and several businesses were affected by strong winds stemming from suspected tornadoes, McKinnon said. An area near the Shady Grove community suffered the brunt of the damage, with felled trees temporarily trapping some residents in their homes and winds knocking some mobile homes off their foundations.

"It's been a busy morning. It looks like five homes have been destroyed," McKinnon told Reuters.

A series of deadly tornadoes battered the Southeast in April, killing an estimated 364 people in states including Alabama and Mississippi.

On Wednesday, the cities of Mobile, Montgomery and Birmingham in Alabama; Atlanta; Columbia, South Carolina; and Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina were at risk for severe weather, according to AccuWeather.com.

Possible tornadoes also struck in two southeast Louisiana locations early Wednesday, said Freddie Zeigler, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Slidell, Louisiana.

The weather service had received no reports of injuries resulting from storms that hit near the towns of Houma, an hour south of New Orleans, and Kentwood, about an hour north of the city.

Weather officials received reports on Wednesday that a two-story house was lifted from its foundation and moved about 10 feet, and an unoccupied semi-truck was thrown around in winds that struck three miles south of Kentwood.

ALABAMA GETS SOAKING

Southwestern Alabama experienced widespread rain showers and thunderstorms, said National Weather Service meteorologist Aaron Gleason in Birmingham.

"We have enough wind shear to be conducive to tornadoes," he said. "We have damage reports from Sumter County in southwest Alabama for a possible tornado."

Gleason said the affected areas had seen downed trees and damaged homes. In the city of Demopolis, strong winds overturned a boat at a dealership and caused roof damage in town.

An elderly woman who had been trapped inside a damaged home in southwestern Alabama was transported to a local hospital, said Yasamie August, spokeswoman for the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.

Nearly 23,000 Alabama Power Company customers in Montgomery, the state capital, and Auburn, home of Auburn University, were without power early Wednesday afternoon, said company spokesman Freddy Padilla.

Between 25 and 30 homes throughout Lee County and an apartment complex in Auburn were damaged, said Lee County EMA spokeswoman Rita Smith.

"We are still trying to determine how many people will need shelter tonight, and the assessment is ongoing," she said.

(Additional reporting by Peggy Gargis in Birmingham, Ala, Kelli Dugan in Mobile, Ala, and David Beasley in Atlanta; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Greg McCune)