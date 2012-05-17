UNITED STATES

Showers expected in Minnesota, northern Iowa, northern Nebraska and the Dakotas this weekend, bringing 1/2 to 1-1/2 inches of rain to those areas, said Joel Widenor, meteorologist with Commodity Weather Group.

The rest of the Midwest should be mostly dry during the next 10 days, although there is a chance for some light showers in the Ohio River Valley early next week. Soil moisture will need a boost in southern areas if rain does not develop, particularly if temperatures rise into the low 90s degrees Fahrenheit as expected.

Limited rainfall also seen in the southern Plains although Oklahoma and southeastern Kansas could see a few storms during the weekend, Widenor said. Moisture plentiful in northern Plains, good for development of the spring wheat crop.

A cold front swept through the Northeast overnight. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s from western Pennsylvania to Maine and in the 70s along the coast.

BLACK SEA REGION

Continued dryness in the Black Sea region to stress the early-headed winter wheat crop in southern Russia and Eastern Ukraine. Some light showers in the forecast for Thursday and Friday, but that will provide only temporary relief at best and more rain is needed.