Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
Soros Fund Management Llc on Monday reported a 5.6 percent stake in WebMD Health Corp (WBMD.O) in a regulatory filing, becoming the second activist investor to reveal a shareholding in the health website operator.
The disclosure of the stake held by the fund, owned by billionaire investor George Soros, follows a similar announcement on Friday by Carl Icahn, who revealed a nearly 8 percent stake in the company's outstanding stock, through direct and indirect holdings.
WebMD shares were up 50 cents in extended trade on Monday. They had closed up over 11 percent at $36.10 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.