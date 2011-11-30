Investor Carl Icahn speaks at the Wall Street Journal Deals & Deal Makers conference, held at the New York Stock Exchange, June 27, 2007. REUTERS/Chip East

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, the largest stakeholder in WebMD Health Corp (WBMD.O), said he was not aware of any discussions of a deal between the healthcare information provider and a private equity firm.

Icahn's comments come a day after TheStreet reported that the company was in talks with private equity firms, exploring options including a sale of itself.

In a regulatory filing, Icahn, who holds a 9.5 percent stake in WebMD, said he would not support a sale of the company or any other transaction.

Icahn said he would propose that the company repurchase up to $1 billion of its stock through a Dutch Tender offer with $36 per share as the high-end of the range.

Shares of the company were trading up nearly 3 percent at $36.20 Wednesday afternoon on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)