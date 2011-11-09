Weight Watchers International Inc (WTW.N) posted strong third-quarter results, but the stock fell 9 percent in extended trade on investor concerns of the company's continued spending in the face of brittle consumer confidence.

The company, which uses a points-based diet system to help its customers lose weight, plans to launch new marketing campaigns to drive growth 2012 onwards, but admitted that the economy remained challenging.

The weight management company has been increasing spending on marketing and selling and administrative operations this year, to gain an edge over rivals like Nestle's NESN.VX Jenny Craig Inc unit and Medifast Inc (MED.N).

"As we enter 2012, we remain cautious about the uncertain economy and ... assume competition from other commercial weight loss competitors will be robust," Chief Executive David Kirchkoff said on a conference call with analysts.

Marketing expenses were up 20 percent and administrative spending rose 14 percent in the latest reported quarter.

The company, which raised its outlook for the third time this year, now expects full-year earnings of $4.05-$4.10 per share. Analysts are expecting earnings of $3.98 per share.

For the third quarter, the company earned $1.09 a share, on revenue of $428.4 million. Analysts were looking for earnings of 94 cents a share, on revenue of $411 million.

Shares of New York-based Weight Watchers, which have risen more than 88 percent since the beginning of the year, fell to $65.45 in extended trade after briefly rising 3 percent. They closed at $71.84 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Weight Watchers' stock also fell 5 percent in May and lost almost a quarter of its value in August, both times after the company reported market-topping results and raised its full-year profit outlook.

