Deere beats profit estimates, raises forecast
U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its fiscal 2017 equipment sales forecast as it expects key farm markets to stabilize this year.
Weight Watchers International Inc (WTW.N) reported a lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by a drop in demand in its European market, and forecast a full-year profit largely below analyst estimates.
The weight management company, however, posted an in-line fourth-quarter profit and said it would buy back up to $1.5 billion of its stock.
Fourth-quarter net income attributable to Weight Watchers rose to $63.7 million, or 86 cents a share, compared with $48.9 million, or 66 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 13 percent to $401.3 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 86 cents a share, before special items, on a revenue of $412.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Weight Watchers expects a 2012 profit of $4.20 to $4.60 a share, excluding items. Analysts were looking for $4.56 a share.
Shares of the company were up 1 percent after the bell at $80.04.
(Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
J.M. Smucker Co said full-year sales may fall more than it had previously anticipated as its Folgers coffee and pet snacks businesses face pressure from rising competition and commodity costs.
Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc on Thursday reported lower-than-expected revenue and earnings per share, driving down the stock as much as 5 percent in morning trading.