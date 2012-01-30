LOS ANGELES, Jan 29 (TheWrap.com) - The Weinstein Company has made its first acquisition of this year's Sundance Film Festival, acquiring "Lay the Favorite." The movie, by British director Stephen Frears, sold for more than $2 million.
"Lay the Favorite" is based on Beth Raymor's memoir. Raymor left her stripping job in Florida to become a cocktail waitress in Las Vegas. After she became an assistant to a professional gambler, she learned that she has a brilliant mind for numbers. When she and her boss's wife have a falling out, she moves to New York, where she goes to work for a bookie.
Rebecca Hall stars as Raymor. The movie also stars Bruce Willis, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Joshua Jackson and Laura Prepon.
Screenwriter D.V. DeVincentis adapted the memoir. Anthony Bregman, Randall Emmett, George Furla, D.V. DeVincentis and Paul Trijbits produced.
Deadline first reported the news.