U.S. health insurer WellCare Health Plans Inc's (WCG.N) fourth-quarter adjusted profit marginally beat average analysts' estimate, as the company maintained its strong enrollment rate.

The company's shares rose 8.4 percent to $81.45 in the midday trading on Wednesday.

Insurers are benefiting from increased number of patients, aided by an expansion of Medicaid, a federal health insurance program for lower-income people that is administered by the states, under Obamacare.

WellCare members under the Medicaid health plans increased 31 percent to 2.3 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, helped by additions in Florida, Kentucky and Georgia. That was higher than the 28 percent rise in the third quarter.

The company's larger rivals such as UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) and Anthem Inc (ANTM.N) have also reported a rise in enrollments in the latest quarter.

According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, the company's adjusted profit of 67 cents per share in the quarter was a cent above the average analysts' estimate.

However net profit slumped 82 percent to $7.7 million, or 18 cents per share, pulled down by $15.1 million, or 22 cents per share in costs related to a severe flu season.

That cost was higher than the average expense over the same quarter in the past two years, WellCare said.

The flu season, which extends from fall to spring, had reached epidemic levels for children and adults, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention said in December.

The busier-than-normal flu season has resulted in some U.S. insurers such as Centene Corp (CNC.N) and Humana Inc (HUM.N) flagging cost concern.

"... We are disappointed with our fourth quarter earnings due to the effect of the early and more severe flu season on our Medicaid business," WellCare Chief Executive Kenneth Burdick said in a statement.

WellCare's total revenue rose a lower-than-expected 40 percent to $3.41 billion.

The company forecast a profit of $3.15-$3.40 per share for 2015. While that was well below Wall Street's expectation of $3.59, analysts called the forecast "reasonable" and "conservative".

"I thought anything over $3 would be received favorably and I think there's a lot of potential upside still to go," Stifel Nicolaus analyst Thomas Carroll said.

The company's adjusted medical benefits ratio, which compares medical claims with income from premiums, for its Medicaid plans deteriorated to 91.7 percent from 88.4 percent.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)