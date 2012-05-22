Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) is targeting a return on equity of 12 percent to 15 percent, depending on the economic and regulatory environment, according to slides posted by the bank as part of Tuesday's investor day.

The fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets is also aiming for a return on assets of 1.3 percent to 1.6 percent, according to slides accompanying Chief Financial Officer Tim Sloan's presentation.

In the first quarter, Wells Fargo posted a return on equity of 12.14 percent and a return on assets of 1.31 percent.

Wells executives are making presentations and answering analysts' questions from 7:45 a.m. EDT (1145 GMT) to about 5 p.m. during an investor day in New York.

Wells has emerged from the financial crisis as one of the strongest U.S. banks, but analysts are likely to pose questions about its securities portfolio and its investment banking ambitions following JPMorgan Chase & Co's (JPM.N) disclosure of at least $2 billion of trading losses.

Since the beginning of 2011, Wells has completed or agreed to seven deals to buy loan portfolios, business units or other companies. The bank is "well positioned" for acquisition opportunities but will be disciplined in reviewing potential deals, according to Sloan's slides.

The San Francisco-based bank expanded to the East Coast with its 2008 acquisition of Wachovia.

(Reporting By Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and John Wallace)