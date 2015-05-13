Lyft valued at $7.5 billion in new funding round: source
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), the largest U.S. mortgage lender, has undertaken a study to streamline five of its key departments, a move that could lead to job losses, the Charlotte Observer reported on Wednesday.
The five departments under review include human resources, technology support, finance, communications and marketing, an unnamed source told the Observer, adding that the aim was to find savings that could be reinvested in areas like cyber security, risk and compliance, among others.
The company, which announced the move internally last month, took a similar review in 2008 after it bought Wachovia Corp, the Observer added.
Wells Fargo could not immediately be reached for comment.
The San Francisco-based company last month reported a drop in quarterly profit for the first time in five years as employee costs rose while margins are under pressure from low interest rates.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
WASHINGTON The Trump administration and the Japanese government are in discussions to ensure that the bankruptcy of Toshiba Corp's U.S. unit Westinghouse Electric Co does not lead to U.S. technology secrets and infrastructure falling into Chinese hands, a U.S. official said on Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO Even with the U.S. economy boasting impressive job growth and domestic equity markets near record highs, a fragmented recovery has left many states struggling to close budget deficits nearly a decade after the 2008 financial crisis.