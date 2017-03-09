European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) has taken further steps to restructure its retail banking business, demoting some senior executives within the bank, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing employees and memos.
Mary Mack, who took over the retail banking unit in July, wrote in a memo on Tuesday that she was reorganizing groups within the business to expand its focus on about 6,000 branches across the U.S., the WSJ reported.
Wells Fargo had estimated in September that up to 2.1 million customers may have had checking and credit card accounts opened in their names without their permission over a period of several years.
Thousands of employees were fired due to customer abuses, which stemmed from aggressive sales targets implemented by managers. Wells' then-CEO John Stumpf abruptly left the bank because of the scandal.
Wells Fargo could not be immediately reached for comment.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.