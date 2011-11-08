Wells Fargo & Co has agreed to settle class-action lawsuits filed by various municipalities alleging bid-rigging by Wachovia's municipal derivatives group, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

Wells Fargo, which acquired Wachovia in 2008, agreed to pay the greater of $37 million or 65 percent of any restitution amount reached in any future settlement with state attorneys general investigating Wachovia's practices, according to the filing.

The settlement is subject to court approval.

Bank of America Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co in the past year have reached settlements with the U.S. Justice Department and state attorneys general over allegations that their employees manipulated the bidding process for contracts used to invest the proceeds from bond offerings.

"We are pleased to resolve this legacy Wachovia matter, which relates to events that occurred prior to the Wells Fargo merger," Wells spokeswoman Mary Eshet said.

Wells continues to cooperate with regulators in their ongoing investigation, she said.

