Lyft valued at $7.5 billion in new funding round: source
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
Wells Fargo & Co on Friday won the dismissal of a lawsuit by Los Angeles that accused the largest U.S. mortgage lender of violating the federal Fair Housing Act by engaging in predatory lending practices.
U.S. District Judge Otis Wright said the "undisputed facts" show that Wells Fargo did not violate the FHA during the two-year statute of limitations period.
Los Angeles accused Wells Fargo in its December 2013 lawsuit of having engaged in discriminatory lending since at least 2004 by targeting minority borrowers with high-cost loans they could not afford, resulting in a disproportionately large number of foreclosures.
Wells Fargo is based in San Francisco, and is also the fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets.
WASHINGTON The Trump administration and the Japanese government are in discussions to ensure that the bankruptcy of Toshiba Corp's U.S. unit Westinghouse Electric Co does not lead to U.S. technology secrets and infrastructure falling into Chinese hands, a U.S. official said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON New applications for U.S. unemployment benefits recorded their biggest drop in nearly two years last week, pointing to a further tightening in the labor market.