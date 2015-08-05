U.S. burger chain Wendy's Co (WEN.O) reported quarterly same-restaurant sales above analysts' estimates as a move to revamp restaurants and add new menu items helped attract customers.

The company's shares rose as much as 2.2 percent in early trading on Wednesday.

Faced with falling sales and fierce competition from fast-casual restaurants, Wendy's is revamping its image, redesigning restaurants and adding new menu items such as "Spicy Chicken Sandwich" and "Baconator Fries".

The company's efforts seem to be finally working as indicated by a 2.2 percent rise in system-wide same-restaurant sales in the second quarter. Analysts on average expected a 1.6 percent rise, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Higher sales at re-branded restaurants boosted company-operated same-restaurant sales by 1.7 percentage points to 2.4 percent.

The rise in Wendy's same-restaurant sales was in sharp contrast to a 0.7 percent drop at McDonald's Corp (MCD.N), the world's biggest fast-food chain.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO), which owns rival Burger King and Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons, last month credited new menu items as the main reason behind the biggest surge in its burger chain's comparable sales in years.

Wendy's has introduced more items perceived as healthier, including salads and organic beverages, to better compete with Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG.N), which is known for using fresh, organic ingredients for its food.

Wendy's is also offering grilled chicken raised without antibiotics as part of a test to appeal to health-conscious customers, Chief Executive Emil Brolick said on a conference call on Wednesday.

The company is planning to reduce its ownership of restaurants to about 5 percent by mid 2016, and is on track to sell about 540 stores by the end of 2016.

Second-quarter revenue fell 3.3 percent to $489.5 million in the second quarter ended June 28 as the company owned fewer stores.

Net income rose 39 percent to $40.2 million, or 11 cents per share.

Excluding items, Wendy's earned 8 cents per share, below the average analyst estimate of 9 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)