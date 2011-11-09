Wendy's Co WEN.N reported weaker-than-expected quarterly sales at its established namesake outlets in North America, sending shares of the third-largest U.S. fast-food chain down 3.3 percent.

Wendy's and other U.S. fast-food chains have struggled to keep up with industry leader McDonald's Corp (MCD.N), which has used its size and financial heft to delay menu price hikes aimed at offsetting higher food costs, to advertise aggressively and to spruce up stores to be more modern and inviting.