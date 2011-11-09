Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
Wendy's Co WEN.N reported weaker-than-expected quarterly sales at its established namesake outlets in North America, sending shares of the third-largest U.S. fast-food chain down 3.3 percent.
Wendy's and other U.S. fast-food chains have struggled to keep up with industry leader McDonald's Corp (MCD.N), which has used its size and financial heft to delay menu price hikes aimed at offsetting higher food costs, to advertise aggressively and to spruce up stores to be more modern and inviting.
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.