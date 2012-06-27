Wendy's Co (WEN.O) forecast higher quarterly same-store sales in its North American stores as new products and advertising drove customers to the second-largest U.S. hamburger chain.

The company expects North American same-store sales to grow by 3 percent in the second quarter, higher than the 0.8 percent it reported last quarter.

Wendy's also maintained its 2012 forecast for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $335 million to $345 million.

