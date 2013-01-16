Wendy's Co (WEN.O), the second-largest U.S. hamburger chain, reported a higher quarterly profit, helped by new menu items like Dave's Hot 'n Juicy cheeseburgers and spruced-up restaurants.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $22.4 million, or 6 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $3.98 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Wendy's earned 8 cents per share.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $629.9 million.

Sales at established company-operated restaurants in North America fell 0.2 percent.

(Reporting By Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Chris Peters in Bangalore)