UK's Worldpay misses revenue on weak U.S. business
British payment processor Worldpay Group Plc on Tuesday said revenue for the full year was lower than expected, hurt by weakness in its U.S. business.
Wendy's Co (WEN.O), the second-largest U.S. hamburger chain, reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly sales as its new menu worked well with diners.
Net income fell to $2.1 million, or 1 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $12.4 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 3 cents per share.
Revenue rose to $603.7 million.
(Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava and Lisa Baertlein)
British payment processor Worldpay Group Plc on Tuesday said revenue for the full year was lower than expected, hurt by weakness in its U.S. business.
MEXICO CITY Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Monday sales at its Mexican stores that have been open at least a year rose 2.1 percent in February compared to the same month last year.
Warehouse club retailer Costco Wholesale Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly comparable-store sales and profit as big grocery chains competed fiercely to attract customers with lower prices.