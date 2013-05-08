Wendy's Co (WEN.O), the second-largest U.S. hamburger chain, reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly sales as its new menu worked well with diners.

Net income fell to $2.1 million, or 1 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $12.4 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 3 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $603.7 million.

(Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava and Lisa Baertlein)