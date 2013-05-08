Wendy's Co (WEN.O), the second-largest U.S. hamburger chain, reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, blaming the timing of the Easter holiday and "adverse weather conditions".

The company, however, raised its full-year profit forecast, saying it expected to benefit from a refinancing of its debt.

Shares of the Dublin, Ohio-based company were down 1.6 percent at $6.02 in premarket trading.

Wendy's said it now expects a full-year adjusted profit of 20 cents to 22 cents per share, up from its prior forecast of 18 cents to 20 cents.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 19 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Wendy's has been revamping its image with a new logo, restaurant renovations and a new 'Right Price, Right Size Menu'.

However, first-quarter sales rose less than 2 percent to $603.7 million, missing the average analyst estimate of $614.2 million. Same-store sales at company-operated restaurants in North America rose 1 percent.

The company said sales were affected by the timing of the Easter holiday, which was in the first quarter this year. Last year, the holiday was in the second quarter.

Net income fell to $2.1 million, or 1 cent per share, in the quarter ending March 31, from $12.4 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 3 cents per share, in line with the average analyst forecast.

Wendy's, known for its thick Frosty milkshakes and square hamburger patties, has more than 6,500 franchise and company-operated restaurants worldwide.

