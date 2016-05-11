A Wendy's sign and logo are shown at one of the company's restaurant in Encinitas, California May 10, 2016 . REUTERS/Mike Blake

Burger chain Wendy's Co (WEN.O) forecast a slowdown in sales in the current quarter, blaming in part a cool spring in some areas of the United States, sending its shares down sharply despite better-than-expected first-quarter profit and revenue.

Wendy's sales slowed modestly in April compared to the first and fourth quarters, Chief Financial Officer Todd Penegor said on a conference call on Wednesday, echoing similar comments from rivals Burger King and Bojangles Inc (BOJA.O).

As a result, Wendy's said it expected second-quarter sales growth at established restaurants to be "somewhat below" its full-year growth forecast of 3 percent, which the company maintained.

Wendy's shares were down 7.2 percent at $10.38 in afternoon trading.

The slight April softness shouldn't come as a surprise as it was consistent with the rest of the industry and should not trump an improving earnings outlook, Stephens analyst Will Slabaugh wrote in a note.

"We view the sell-off post the conference call as overdone and would use the opportunity to buy shares of WEN," Slabaugh said.

Sales trends are expected to improve in the generally less volatile late spring and summer months, he said.

Penegor said a possible cause for weakness in April was the colder-than-usual spring in the northeastern United States, where the company has a large number of restaurants.

However, Wendy's raised its full-year profit forecast, as it expects promotions such as its '4 for $4 meal' and renovated restaurants to attract more diners.

Wendy's launched its '4 for $4 meal', which features a bacon cheeseburger, chicken nuggets, fries and a drink, in October, and recently added a crispy chicken BLT burger to the offer.

The company said on Wednesday that an investigation into unusual payment card activity at some of its outlets was nearing completion, and that less than 300 restaurants had been affected.

First-quarter sales at North American restaurants open for at least 15 months rose 3.6 percent, beating the 3.3 percent rise estimated by analysts polled by Consensus Metrix.

Wendy's raised its full-year 2016 adjusted profit forecast to 38-40 cents per share from 35-37 cents.

Total revenue fell 16 percent to $378.8 million, but came in above the average analyst estimate of $352.1 million. The decline was mainly because the company had 375 fewer company-owned restaurants in the quarter compared with a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 11 cents per share, beating analysts' average estimate of 6 cents.

