Aircraft equipment supplier Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR.N) said it will buy Canadian fasteners distributor Interfast Inc for C$134 million ($130.32 million) in cash.

Wesco said the acquisition will not have a material impact on adjusted earnings in 2012 but will add to earnings from fiscal 2013.

Toronto-based Interfast supplies specialty fasteners and other components for the aerospace, electronics and industrial markets.

Wesco expects to close the deal toward the end of its third quarter or beginning of the fourth quarter.

