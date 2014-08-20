SYDNEY Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd said it plans to return A$1.1 billion ($1 billion) to shareholders after a forecast-beating jump in annual net profit, helped by asset sales and growth for key retail divisions.

Record revenue figures underscored improved consumer sentiment that has lifted some of its retail businesses including its core Coles supermarket chain, though analysts cautioned that the recovery in consumer spending was still very much a moderate one.

"Household debts are still high and budgets are still constrained. I guess Wesfarmers is exploiting that by giving consumers what they want - everyday low prices," said MorningStar analyst Tim Montague-Jones.

Bolstered by the sale of its insurance underwriting operations and a stake in a gas equipment products firm, net profit climbed 19 percent to a record A$2.69 billion in the year to June, above an average forecast of A$2.4 billion from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Overall revenue for Wesfarmers, the largest retailer in the Asia-Pacific region by market value, climbed 4 percent to A$62 billion. Sales at Coles, which commands about a third of Australia's grocery market, climbed 4.5 percent while revenues for the division that includes its Bunnings home improvement stores and Officeworks shops shot up 10.4 percent.

"(The) outlook for Wesfarmers is positive, particularly in our retail businesses," Managing Director Richard Goyder said.

"We've got good momentum in four of them - Coles, Bunnings, K-Mart and Officeworks - and the turnaround work that we're doing in Target gives me confidence as well."

INVESTOR REWARDS

Perth-based Wesfarmers said its proposed capital management initiative is likely to comprise both a capital component, equivalent to 65-75 percent of a A$1.00 per share distribution, as well as fully franked dividend component.

This comes on top of a full-year dividend of A$2 per share compared with A$1.8 a year ago, though the plan will be dependent on a ruling by Australian tax authorities on the taxation treatment of the payment.

Shares in Wesfarmers, valued by the market at about $47 billion, rose as much as 4.3 percent to a record high of A$45.88. In late afternoon trade, they were up 4 percent.

While sales climbs for Coles and Bunnings echoed forecast-beating results from Dick Smith Holdings Ltd, the operator of Australia's biggest chain of electronics stores, the pick-up in consumer spending is not floating all boats.

Wesfarmers' apparel and household goods supermarket chain Target, which has been hit by price deflation and fierce competition, posted a near 37 percent fall in earnings before interest and tax.

Dick Smith rival JB Hi-Fi has also warned that it expects revenues in the first half of the current year to be hurt by poor tablet computer sales.

Turnover in Australian food and household retailing rose 0.5 percent in June, better than last year's 0.1 percent but still lower than growth of nearly 1 percent in June 2012, government data shows.

"I think the retail space is still very difficult in Australia," said Peter Esho, managing partner at wealth management firm 100 Doors. "Things are tough. These numbers are good, but they are not fantastic."

The outlook for Wesfarmers' other divisions is also less than rosy. Its resources division, which posted a 12 percent drop in earnings before interest and tax, is set to see continued pricing pressure in the current financial year.

($1 = 1.0757 Australian dollar)

(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)