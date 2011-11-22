Actor Wesley Snipes gestures on the street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 17, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Wesley Snipes won't be leaving home with his American Express card anytime soon -- primarily because he's currently sitting in the slammer -- and that's probably a good thing.

"Blade" star Snipes was slapped with a lawsuit in Orange County, Fla., Circuit Court on Friday by American Express, which claims that the actor racked up a $29,343 bill with them when he was still walking free.

The complaint is seeking that amount, plus interest, attorney fees and court costs.

Snipes began a three-year prison sentence at Pennsylvania's McKean Federal Correction Institution in December 2010 for failing to file tax returns. The actor, 49, employed a number of tactics in an effort to establish his innocence, including the invocation of the "861 argument" which theorizes that U.S. residents' domestic income isn't taxable, and a claim that he's a "non-resident alien."

In truth, the actor was born in Orlando, Fla.

Snipes' legal representative did not immediately respond to TheWrap's request for comment.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.