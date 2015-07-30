A person walks out of a Western Union branch in New York July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Western Union Co (WU.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, boosted by its online business, and the world's largest money-transfer company raised its full-year earnings forecast.

The company's shares rose 2 percent in after-market trading on Thursday.

Western Union said revenue from its online business, including westernunion.com and mobile money transfer, rose 19 percent in the second quarter ended June 30.

"Customers using online or mobile to send money to bank accounts are providing incremental business", Chief Executive Hikmet Ersek said on a conference call, adding he expects such transactions to grow faster in the coming years.

The company has invested heavily in its online business to better compete with fast-growing rivals such as Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT.O).

Western Union is also cutting prices in parts of the United States where it was experiencing the maximum competitive pressures.

"We have not had any net price investment so far...Over all, we have a stable pricing equation," Chief Financial Officer Raj Agrawal told Reuters.

Agrawal also said the company spent 3.7 percent of its revenue on compliance-related expenses during the quarter, within the range of its previous forecast.

Money transfer companies such as Western Union and MoneyGram International Inc (MGI.O) have been forced to spend more to meet stricter compliance requirements to prevent money laundering through their payment systems.

Western Union's Irish division was fined 1.75 million euros ($1.93 million) in May after regulators found loopholes in its anti-money laundering controls.

The company raised its full-year earnings forecast to $1.60-$1.67 per share from $1.58-$1.65.

Net income fell to $189.3 million in the three months ended June from $193.8 million a year earlier. On a per share basis, the company's earnings were unchanged at 36 cents.

Revenue fell about 2 percent to $1.38 billion.

On a constant currency basis, revenue rose 4 percent.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 41 cents per share, above analysts' average estimate of 39 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Western Union said it recorded a pretax charge of $35.3 million in the quarter related to its Paymap subsidiary's settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

Up to Thursday's close of $19.02, the Englewood, Colorado-based company's shares had fallen 6.4 percent this year.

(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)