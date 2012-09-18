Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
SYDNEY China's Meijin Energy Group has bid A$435 million ($457 million) for diversified miner Western Desert Resources Ltd WDR.AX, marking a possible return of appetite for Australian miners as falling commodity and share prices open up bargains.
The offer of A$1.08 per share is a 26 percent premium to Western Desert's last closing price. It sent Western Desert's share price up as much as 17 percent to a three month high of A$1.
"This offer from a major Chinese corporation represents excellent value for shareholders," Western Desert's chairman Rick Allert said in a statement.
Iron ore and coal prices near three-year lows have savaged share prices of Australian miners and delayed or derailed almost $15 billion worth of deals in the resources sector.
Western Desert shares, which hit a three-month low in August, jumped nearly 60 percent from the start of last week on bid hopes.
Meijin's interests span coal mining, coke production and steel making. It is developing a 4.2 billion tonne coal project in the Galilee basin in Queensland state. Western Desert's portfolio includes iron ore, gold, base metals and uranium, it said.
Western Desert has 321.1 million outstanding shares and is due to another 19.6 million shares as part of a rights offer. It also has 61.5 million unlisted options that be exercised bringing the total outstanding shares to 402.23 million, it said.
The offer comes after Japan's Mitsui Matsushima Co Ltd (1518.T) Monday agreed to help fund a coal project being developed by NuCoal Resources Ltd (NCR.AX).
Last week a Singapore-based firm offered to buy out an Australian Resources fund.
($1 = 0.9521 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
Oil giant Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] has asked JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley to assist with its upcoming mammoth IPO and could call on another bank with access to Chinese investors, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, according to a report published on Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss to more than 2 percent higher.