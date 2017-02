WestJet Airlines Ltd (WJA.TO), Canada's second-biggest airline, appointed Ferio Pugliese as president of WestJet Encore, the regional airline WestJet will launch in the second half of 2013.

Pugliese, who joined the company in 2007, will continue to be responsible for WestJet's people and culture teams until a successor is named. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore)