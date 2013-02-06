TORONTO WestJet Airlines Ltd (WJA.TO) said on Wednesday it was targeting cost cuts of C$100 million ($100.33 million) over the next three years and would release the schedule for its new regional airline, Encore, on February 11.

"We recently concluded a series of coast-to-coast employee meetings where we engaged WestJetters in our business transformation initiatives to reduce costs by C$100 million over the next 36 months," Chief Executive Officer Gregg Saretsky said on a conference call with analysts.

"We're looking forward to releasing WestJet Encore's first schedule on February 11," he added.

