SYDNEY Australia's Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) booked a fifth straight year of record profit on robust loan growth and declines in bad debt, while joining fellow lender ANZ in voicing concern about the potential for increased capital requirements.

A government-backed inquiry tasked with providing a blueprint for the country's financial system over the next decade is due to release a final report this month, and expectations have grown that it could recommend that Australia's "Big Four" banks set aside more capital.

Some analysts have predicted that the report will recommend the banks, widely deemed 'too big to fail", set aside a further 1 percent of capital - a requirement that would come on top of an extra 1 percent they need to make provisions for from January 2016 due to the introduction of Basel III rules.

"Of course, you can increase capital and become even more safe but that does come at a cost. The costs are real. Capital is not free," Westpac Chief Executive Gail Kelly said in an earnings conference call, adding that Australia needed robust debate on the issue.

Kelly said, however, that under rules already set to come in place, Westpac would achieve both its "growth and dividend aspirations".

For the year just ended, Westpac said cash profit rose 8 percent to A$7.6 billion ($6.6 billion), in line with forecasts, while revenue climbed 7 percent.

It expects housing growth to continue to drive earnings through 2015, saying there were also signs of improving prospects for non-mining investment and that it expects a moderate pick-up in business credit growth.

Kelly's comments on regulatory concerns follow remarks from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ.AX) CEO Mike Smith last week who said Australia already had a very sound and well- regulated financial system and any "restrictive regulation" would come at a real cost to the economy.

It would not be in Australia's interest to place its financial system at a disadvantage, Smith added.

Due to different rules, capital ratios for Australian banks are not directly comparable to those of international banks. But the ratios are effectively around the middle of a 5 percent to 14 percent range seen in most countries.

Concerns over the potential for increased regulation in the wake of the financial system inquiry has capped gains for shares in Australia's banking sector though stocks have recovered ground from steep declines in September.

Westpac's shares have risen 6.4 percent for the year to date, outperforming a 2.8 percent gain for the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index .

In afternoon trade, they were down 1 percent at A$34.44. Credit Suisse called the results "marginally disappointing", saying costs had grown faster than revenue and noting that its net interest margin narrowed 7 basis points to 2.08 percent.

