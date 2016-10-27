A woman looks at products of WH Group, the largest pork company in the world, on display at a news conference on the company's annual results in Hong Kong, China March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG Chinese private equity investor CDH Investments is selling up to $836 million worth of its shares in WH Group Ltd (0288.HK), the world's largest pork company, IFR reported on Thursday, citing a deal marketing termsheet.

CDH is selling 1 billion shares in an indicative price band of between HK$6.22 and HK$6.48 ($0.8021-$0.8356) per share, the Thomson Reuters publication reported, a discount of up to 8.4 percent over the stock's Thursday closing price of HK$6.79.

At the lower end of the price band, CDH would raise about $803 million. The number of shares being sold represents 6.8 percent of the total outstanding shares of WH Group, IFR reported.

WH Group and CDH did not immediately respond to emailed request for comment outside regular Asia business hours.

($1 = 7.7547 Hong Kong dollars)

