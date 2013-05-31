By Rod Nickel
| WINNIPEG, Manitoba
WINNIPEG, Manitoba May 31 Importers of U.S.
wheat are not yet turning to No. 3 exporter Canada for
alternative supplies after news this week that an illegal strain
of genetically modified wheat had been found in an Oregon field,
a major merchant said on Friday.
Nearly a decade after a public uproar over development of
GMO wheat forced seed giant Monsanto Co to shelve plans
to create a new strain, any panic over the revelation that at
least one of those seeds managed to survive for years may fade
quickly, Richardson International Ltd Chief Executive Curt
Vossen said.
"It's like the lights going out in the restaurant I was in
last night. Nobody really expects they'll stay out for very
long," Vossen said in an interview. "It might be five minutes,
but they'll come on again fairly quickly."
He said that he has not seen any unusual buying interest in
Canadian wheat from customers which normally buy from the United
States. Earlier on Friday South Korea followed Japan in
suspending imports of U.S. wheat over GMO concerns.
Privately held Richardson is one of Western Canada's two
largest grain handlers, along with Viterra, which is owned by
Glencore Xstrata PLC.
A decade ago, Monsanto's efforts to create a wheat strain
that could survive its Roundup herbicide sparked a furious
outcry from farmers, including those in Canada, who feared that
foreign buyers would shun all North American wheat if GMO seeds
were introduced.
Monsanto abandoned efforts for a herbicide-tolerant GMO
wheat in 2005. Major export markets in Europe and Asia are
particularly sensitive to concerns about GMO food.
The discovery of the unapproved strain of wheat developed by
Monsanto occurred in an Oregon field last month. Field trials of
GMO wheat have never taken place in Canada, Vossen said.
Vossen said that wheat buyers want clearer answers from the
United States on the presence of GMO wheat, and there may yet
be opportunities for Canada to step in to fill more wheat
orders.
Canada has ample supplies of hard red spring wheat and
Japan, which has canceled plans to buy U.S. wheat, is already a
big Canadian customer, Vossen said.
Canada is projected to export more wheat than any supplier
except the United States and the European Union in the current
2012/13 crop marketing year, according to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture.
Canadian farmers are all too familiar with the risks of a
surprise detection of genetically modified materials. Canadian
flax sales to the European Union came to a standstill in 2009
after GMO materials appeared in multiple shipments of the crop.