Quake of 6.3 magnitude strikes off Papua New Guinea: USGS
SYDNEY An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude struck off Papua New Guinea on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
BRUSSELS Monsanto Co has told European authorities how to detect the unapproved strain of genetically modified wheat found growing on a farm in Oregon, but it will be at least two weeks before imports to the bloc can be tested, an official said.
"On Saturday, Monsanto sent a testing method to the EU's Joint Research Centre, which is currently being evaluated. It is likely to take at least two weeks to develop a validated method for testing imports," European Commission health spokesman Frederic Vincent told Reuters on Monday.
After the discovery of the unapproved strain was announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday, the European Union said it would test all incoming shipments and block any containing the genetically modified variety.
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Keiron Henderson)
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to announce next week it would reopen a review of 2022-2025 vehicle emissions requirements after automakers urged the Trump administration to reverse a decision under former President Barack Obama, a source said on Friday.
WASHINGTON The Trump administration is seeking a 17 percent cut to the budget of the government's meteorological agency that monitors the climate and issues daily weather forecasts, the Washington Post reported on Friday.