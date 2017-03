(Corrects to remove reference in first paragraph to "winter wheat." The GM wheat was found in a field previously planted to winter wheat)

WASHINGTON May 29 A strain of genetically engineered wheat that was never approved for U.S. sale or consumption was found sprouting on a farm in Oregon, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Wednesday.

The wheat was developed years ago by biotechnology company Monsanto Co but never put into use in the face of worldwide opposition to genetically engineered wheat.

The most recent field test of such wheat was in 2005. (Reporting by Charles Abbott; Editing by Ros Krasny and Gerald E. McCormick)