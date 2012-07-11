FRANKFURT The world's largest appliance maker Whirlpool (WHR.N) will increase its stake in Alno (ANOG.DE) in a move to cut the debt of Germany's second-largest kitchen manufacturer and to reverse a slide in Alno's revenues.

Whirlpool will buy all shares that cannot be placed with other investors in a 46 million euros ($56 million) capital increase, Alno Chief Executive Max Mueller said in a conference call on Wednesday.

Alno's banks - including Germany's second biggest lender Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) - will waive 20 percent of the outstanding loans and have the remaining 44 million euros paid back.

"One should have done this three years back, but the former executives were scared of putting things in order", Mueller said.

Whirlpool already owns 18.8 percent of Alno. Family owners and financial investor German Capital will not buy new shares and see their stake diluted to a combined 5 percent.

Alno has been hit by harsh competition in the kitchen sector, which has led to accumulated losses of 172 million euros since 2006 and a 26 percent drop in turnover since then. ($1 = 0.8160 euros)

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)