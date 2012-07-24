Whirlpool Corp (WHR.N), the world's largest appliance maker, missed Wall Street's expectations for quarterly earnings and sales, hurt by weak demand in Europe and a stronger dollar.

The maker of Maytag and KitchenAid appliances said on Tuesday that its second-quarter sales had fallen 4.6 percent to $4.51 billion, missing the analysts' average estimate of $4.63 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Home appliance makers have struggled with higher raw materials costs and tepid demand in developed markets, especially in Europe, which is reeling from an economic crisis. European shoppers have cut back spending on discretionary items such as refrigerators and freezers.

Whirlpool's Europe, Middle East and Africa unit reported second-quarter sales of $692 million, down from $841 million a year earlier. Excluding currency translations, sales fell about 7 percent, as did unit shipments for the region.

Weak consumer demand across the euro zone forced Whirlpool to cut back production across the region, it said.

Also, like many U.S. companies that sell outside their home turf, Whirlpool was hurt by a stronger dollar that brings down the value of its exported goods.

Last week, smaller rival Electrolux (ELUXb.ST) reported second-quarter earnings that beat forecasts as strength in emerging markets offset weak demand in mature ones, especially Europe.

Whirlpool's net profit was $113 million, or $1.43 a share, compared with a net loss of $161 million, or $2.10 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Whirlpool earned $1.55 a share, missing the Wall Street estimate of $1.64.

Both Whirlpool and Electrolux have raised prices this year to offset weakness in demand in key markets.

