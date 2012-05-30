* US appeals court revives claim against Department of Labor
* OSHA accused of acquiescing in hiding workplace injuries
* GAO said companies, workers fear injury disclosures
By Jonathan Stempel
May 30 A federal appeals court has revived a
claim by a former senior Department of Labor official who says
he was fired because he publicly criticized his agency for
letting companies underreport workplace injuries.
Saying a 1989 federal law reflects Congress' desire to
protect whistleblowers, the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of
Appeals on Wednesday said Robert Whitmore, a former head of the
recordkeeping group in the department's Occupational Safety and
Health Administration arm, deserves a new chance to show his
2009 firing was the result of retaliation.
It said a federal Merit Systems Protection Board judge
wrongly ignored evidence to support Whitmore's claim that he was
fired for publicly alleging that OSHA was acquiescing in low
injury and illness reports, hampering its investigative and
enforcement activity. The Labor Department maintained it fired
the 37-year department veteran over his disruptive behavior.
"Despite Robert Whitmore's highly unprofessional and
intimidating conduct, which may well ultimately justify some
adverse personnel action, he is nevertheless a bona fide
whistleblower" deserving the "full scope of protection" under
the federal Whistleblower Protection Act, Judge Jimmie Reyna
wrote for a three-judge appeals court panel.
"Whistleblowing provides an important public benefit that
must be encouraged when necessary by taking away fear of
retaliation," the judge added. "Congress decided that we as a
people are better off knowing than not knowing about such
violations and improper conduct."
Paula Dinerstein, a lawyer for Whitmore, had no immediate
comment. Whitmore could not immediately be reached. The U.S.
Department of Justice, which argued the Labor Department's case,
did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In 2009, the Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan
Congressional watchdog, said many companies underreport
work-related injuries and illnesses because they fear higher
workers' compensation costs or the loss of contracts. That same
report said workers may underreport injuries because they fear
retaliation, or the loss of rewards based on safety records.
OSHA has said there were 3.06 million nonfatal and 4,690
fatal workplace injuries and illnesses in the U.S. private
sector in 2010.
Whitmore had in 2005 spoken to the Oakland Tribune regarding
injury data related to construction work on San Francisco's Bay
Bridge, The next year he assisted in a Charlotte Observer probe
into unreported injuries in the poultry processing industry.
By late 2006, Whitmore began having confrontations at work,
culminating in an July 2007 argument where he accused his
supervisor of spitting on him and threatened to "knock him into
the basement," the decision said.
Whitmore was then put on paid administrative leave for two
years before being let go. He claimed to have had consistently
strong performance reviews until his last few years with OSHA.
The Federal Circuit said the MSPB judge handling Whitmore's
case never properly assessed whether the Labor Department would
have taken the same actions had he not been a whistleblower.
It also said the judge should have examined any role the
Labor Department may have had in sparking Whitmore's behavior.
The case is Whitmore v. Department of Labor, U.S. Federal
Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 2011-3084.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in Toronto; editing by M.D.
Golan)